COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —526 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, there were 467,961 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths in Maryland. The current positivity rate is 2.73%.

Hospitalizations increased in Maryland by 7 on Saturday. There are 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 164 in acute care and 58 in the ICU.

There are now 3,563,883 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,186,328 doses. Of those, 3,622,445 are first doses with 7,253 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,291,221 second doses, 7,091 in the last day.

The state reported 77.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

 

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,104 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,626 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,693 (1,651) 41*
Baltimore City 53,692 (1,240) 25*
Calvert 4,316 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,377 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,630 (250) 6*
Cecil 6,507 (157) 2*
Charles 11,190 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,895 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,079 (335) 10*
Garrett 2,072 (65) 1*
Harford 16,896 (298) 6*
Howard 19,619 (253) 7*
Kent 1,368 (49) 2*
Montgomery 72,186 (1,583) 51*
Prince George’s 86,765 (1,563) 41*
Queen Anne’s 3,045 (52) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,216 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,639 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,212 (45) 0*
Washington 14,791 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,876 (175) 0*
Worcester 3,754 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,802 (4) 0*
10-19 48,543 (6) 1*
20-29 86,066 (45) 1*
30-39 80,354 (109) 6*
40-49 69,701 (294) 5*
50-59 69,461 (816) 32*
60-69 46,235 (1,641) 26*
70-79 25,347 (2,431) 44*
80+ 16,039 (4,257) 104*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 245,078 (4,651) 106*
Male 223,470 (4,955) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 146,674 (3,486) 81*
Asian (NH) 11,596 (329) 11*
White (NH) 166,364 (4,829) 106*
Hispanic 71,062 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,909 (105) 1*
Data not available 50,943 (19) 1*