ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —526 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Since the pandemic began, there were 467,961 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths in Maryland. The current positivity rate is 2.73%.
Hospitalizations increased in Maryland by 7 on Saturday. There are 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 164 in acute care and 58 in the ICU.
There are now 3,563,883 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,186,328 doses. Of those, 3,622,445 are first doses with 7,253 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,291,221 second doses, 7,091 in the last day.
The state reported 77.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,104
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,626
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,693
|(1,651)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,692
|(1,240)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,316
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,377
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,630
|(250)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,507
|(157)
|2*
|Charles
|11,190
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,895
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|20,079
|(335)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,072
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,896
|(298)
|6*
|Howard
|19,619
|(253)
|7*
|Kent
|1,368
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|72,186
|(1,583)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,765
|(1,563)
|41*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,045
|(52)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,216
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,639
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,212
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,791
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,876
|(175)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,754
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,802
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|48,543
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|86,066
|(45)
|1*
|30-39
|80,354
|(109)
|6*
|40-49
|69,701
|(294)
|5*
|50-59
|69,461
|(816)
|32*
|60-69
|46,235
|(1,641)
|26*
|70-79
|25,347
|(2,431)
|44*
|80+
|16,039
|(4,257)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|245,078
|(4,651)
|106*
|Male
|223,470
|(4,955)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|146,674
|(3,486)
|81*
|Asian (NH)
|11,596
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|166,364
|(4,829)
|106*
|Hispanic
|71,062
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,909
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,943
|(19)
|1*