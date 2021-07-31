FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ)– On July 27, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies arrested George Robert Bolden III, 27, a native of Frederick County. He was charged with two counts of first degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault.
The assault charges stem from incidents earlier this year, where the victim, a female adult from Frederick, accuses Bolden of inflicting multiple, sometimes serious, injuries. However, through first-hand accounts from the victim, this domestic abuse started in October 2020 and continued through July 2021.READ MORE: Murder Of Mother And Baby Still Unsolved One Year Later
“Domestic abuse cases are always tough when we see someone consistently go through this violence,” said Sgt. Joe McCallion, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section lead. “I am glad this victim came forward and is taking the first steps in preventing further abuse of her or anyone else.”READ MORE: Individual Sought In Murder Of 64 Year-Old
Bolden is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail.
To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-066002 and 21-038273.MORE NEWS: Twin Water Main Breaks Forces More Than A Dozen West Baltimore Resident From Homes