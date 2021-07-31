BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help in identifying an individual in relation to the homicide of a 64 year-old man.
On July 19, on the 3800 block of West Forest Park Avenue, 64 year-old Vaseles Nettles was killed after he attempted to recover his stolen scooter.
Detectives are looking to identify an individual in relation to his crime.
Anyone who knows the identity of this young man is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.