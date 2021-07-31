ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Saturday in Maryland with 587 new cases reported by the state’s health department. It’s the third day in a row the state reported over 500 new cases.
More Marylanders were getting vaccinated over the weekend during a back-to-school bookbag giveaway and vaccine event at Morning Star Baptist Church’s Community Outreach and Educational Center in Woodlawn.
“To be able to get back in the classroom to some type of normalcy, I think we should do whatever it to takes for them to get back to that,” said Cynthia Tims, a mother of three who got her children vaccinated at the event.
500 bookbags were available for distribution for attendees along with 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Both adults and children over 12 were getting the shot.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer because I want to keep my children safe. I mean this pandemic is something that none of us have ever seen before,” said Tims.
The church’s marketing director Dr. Anthony Brown says they hosted this vaccine event because they say they want to do their part to help members of the community get vaccinated
The state has administered a total of 7,186,328 doses. 77.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,104
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,626
|(654)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,693
|(1,651)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,692
|(1,240)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,316
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,377
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,630
|(250)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,507
|(157)
|2*
|Charles
|11,190
|(215)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,895
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|20,079
|(335)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,072
|(65)
|1*
|Harford
|16,896
|(298)
|6*
|Howard
|19,619
|(253)
|7*
|Kent
|1,368
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|72,186
|(1,583)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|86,765
|(1,563)
|41*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,045
|(52)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,216
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,639
|(42)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,212
|(45)
|0*
|Washington
|14,791
|(330)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,876
|(175)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,754
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,802
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|48,543
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|86,066
|(45)
|1*
|30-39
|80,354
|(109)
|6*
|40-49
|69,701
|(294)
|5*
|50-59
|69,461
|(816)
|32*
|60-69
|46,235
|(1,641)
|26*
|70-79
|25,347
|(2,431)
|44*
|80+
|16,039
|(4,257)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|245,078
|(4,651)
|106*
|Male
|223,470
|(4,955)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|146,674
|(3,486)
|81*
|Asian (NH)
|11,596
|(329)
|11*
|White (NH)
|166,364
|(4,829)
|106*
|Hispanic
|71,062
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,909
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|50,943
|(19)
|1*
This is a correction from an earlier article which accidentally posted yesterday’s COVID-19 numbers. The numbers have since been updated.