BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was struck by a car in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening.
Baltimore Police confirmed that around 9:07 the man was struck at West Mulberry Street and N. Greene Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the striking vehicle left the scene.
