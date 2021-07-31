COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was struck by a car in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening.

Baltimore Police confirmed that around 9:07 the man was struck at West Mulberry Street and N. Greene Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the striking vehicle left the scene.

