COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ)– Howard County Police are asking for information in an unsolved murder of a mother and her baby that happened one year ago today.

On July 31, 2020, around 11 p.m., Howard County police responded to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive for a report of several gunshots.

When police arrived they discovered multiple bullets had been shot into the house from the outside.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, had been struck. She had recently moved to Maryland and had been staying at the residence for only a few months.

Rabiah Ahmad was 28 weeks pregnant when she was shot while inside the residence. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Doctors delivered her baby girl, Ahja, who remained in critical condition until she died five days later.

Detectives do not believe Ahmad was targeted and have been following up on every possible lead in the case. So far, none has led to a suspect.

“Over the course of a year, things change,” said Police Chief Lisa Myers. “Relationships change. Someone who may have been reluctant to come forward a year ago may be ready now. We are putting out this reminder on this tragic anniversary that we are still working this case and offering a significant reward. I urge anyone who can help us solve this senseless tragedy to come forward.”

Detectives are re-releasing video of the car they believe was used in the murder, an older-model white sedan. The video shows the vehicle traveling along the 8000 block of Harriet Tubman Lane shortly after the shooting.

Police believe that at this stage of the investigation, any small piece of information could help put together critical details in the case.

The police department’s reward has been raised throughout the investigation to up to $30,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.