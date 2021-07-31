BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big event of Ravens training camp was held Saturday night: M&T Bank Stadium practice!

You could say fans are excited to watch the Ravens light up the stadium again. When 37,00 free passes for the stadium practice were made available two weeks ago, every single pass was claimed within 24 hours.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano was on the scene to capture the event.

Football in Baltimore.

Fans in the stands.

It’s just practice but it’s good to see.

Welcome back 🏈

It was the first time on the field for some, like rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens. The Ravens also inked a deal Saturday night with All-Star Justin Houston.

First time at the Bank for Brandon Stephens

It wasn’t any old practice. Players tossed prizes to the stands and cornerback Marlon Humphrey took his time throwing out signed footballs to the crowd. Running back J.K. Dobbins tossed his gloves to some lucky fans.

The best thing you'll see tonight. Marlon Humphrey is a real one.

Coach John Harbaugh gave a fan his hat!

Star QB Lamar Jackson is out after he tested positive for COVID-19, but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley dazzled in his place with deep passes.

Tyler Huntley's 1st scrimmage pass in stadium practice is a deep sideline completion to Devin Duvernay

And the stadium has something for everyone. Kids were jumping out of their seats to meet Poe! The night closed out with a post-practice laser light show and fireworks over the stadium.