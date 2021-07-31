COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big event of Ravens training camp was held Saturday night: M&T Bank Stadium practice!

You could say fans are excited to watch the Ravens light up the stadium again. When 37,00 free passes for the stadium practice were made available two weeks ago, every single pass was claimed within 24 hours.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano was on the scene to capture the event.

It was the first time on the field for some, like rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens. The Ravens also inked a deal Saturday night with All-Star Justin Houston.

It wasn’t any old practice. Players tossed prizes to the stands and cornerback Marlon Humphrey took his time throwing out signed footballs to the crowd. Running back J.K. Dobbins tossed his gloves to some lucky fans.

Coach John Harbaugh gave a fan his hat!

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh gives a fan his hat after practice at the NFL football team’s training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Star QB Lamar Jackson is out after he tested positive for COVID-19, but backup quarterback Tyler Huntley dazzled in his place with deep passes.

And the stadium has something for everyone. Kids were jumping out of their seats to meet Poe! The night closed out with a post-practice laser light show and fireworks over the stadium.

