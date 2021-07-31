COVID-19 In MarylandOver 500 New Cases Reported Again Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official. Justin Houston is a Raven.

It’s a 1 year, 4 million dollar deal including a 1 million dollar signing bonus.

Why did he choose the Ravens? Multiple reports say it was because it gave him the best chance to win his first Super Bowl ring.

The former Indianapolis Colt visited Baltimore earlier this year and both parties liked each other, as well as the fit. It just came down to the price tag.

The signing is much needed for a team ranked 14th in sacks in 2020. The 32-year-old Houston had 19 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 2 years with Indy.

