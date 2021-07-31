TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — The biological son of Juanita Koilpillai has been arrested and charged for her murder, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

On July 25, police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a missing person.

On the scene, officers found a man who stated his girlfriend was missing and that there was blood inside their home.

Officers checked the home along with the surrounding areas and found the body of 58 year-old Juanita Naomi Koilpillai. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected throughout the night and continued throughout the day.

Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident.

On July 26, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Koilpillai’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries with the manner being homicide.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence and was later recovered in Leesburg, Virginia.

It was there that police located 23 year-old Andrew Weylin Beavers who also had resided at the 6300 block of Genoa Road.

Police spoke to Beavers and saw he had a fresh laceration on his right hand in which he would not explain.

Koilpillai’s car was secured and brought back to Anne Arundel County to be searched for evidence.

As multiple interviews were being completed, the Anne Arundel County Forensic Services Section methodically examined the recovered evidence.

Several key pieces of evidence, including the suspected murder weapon, were forensically analyzed.

On July 30, the analysis indicated the victim’s, Juanita Koilpillai, and the suspect’s, Andrew Beavers’ DNA were on the edged weapon.

Evidence also supported that after murdering his biological mother and hiding her body outside, Beavers then fled to Leesburg, Virginia in her vehicle.

Police obtained and issued an arrest warrant. Andrew Beavers was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai.

Anne Arundel Homicide Detectives coordinated with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office where they were able to take the suspect into custody on Saturday morning.

Andrew Beavers was arrested at a residence in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road, Leesburg, Virginia without incident.

The suspect is currently being held pending extradition back to Anne Arundel County, Maryland to be processed in regards to the murder of his mother.