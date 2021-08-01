REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are still investigating after an 83-year-old man was struck and killed Friday night.
John Lomax Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police haven't announced charges against the driver.
"We are using this as a reminder for people to look out for one another wheher you are driving, walking or biking," said Joy Lepola Stewart, spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department. "We remind all pedestrian to keep an eye when you are crossing the street. Make sure you are using a crosswalk, you are at an intersection and there is a traffic light. If you don't see those factors around, it may require you to, if that's the case, take that walk because in the long run, it's going to be worth it."
The driver was traveling north on Reisterstown area when Lomax was trying to cross at the intersection of Interstate 695. While northbound traffic did have a solid green signal when the crash occurred, this area of the intersection has no crosswalk or pedestrian signal.
Police say pedestrian error was the cause of 80 percent of the pedestrian crashes in Baltimore County last year.