ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — After days of paddling, finally some rest for a father-son duo you may remember.
Hearly Mayr and his son Andreas set off on their 200-mile Chesapeake Bay kayaking journey about two weeks ago. They paddled from Elkton all the way to the end of the bay in Smith Island, Va., putting in about 15 to 20 miles each day.READ MORE: Prayer Vigil To Be Held Monday For Two Children Found Dead In Car Trunk In Essex
They were paddling with a purpose, raising money for families hurt financially by the pandemic while also spending some quality time together.
“We always, I think, struggle as parents or as fathers to find time with our kids,” Hearly Mayr said. “And so, for me personally, I really wanted to use this opportunity to spend time together, to have fun together, and to challenge ourselves a little bit.”READ MORE: One Man Dead After Fire In Caroline County
They raised about $3 million, which will go to the Maryland-based non-profit organization Adventist Development and Relief Agency’s Covid-19 Hunger Response’s Campaign, “Making Memories While Making a Difference.”
Those interested can follow them along their journey on social media by looking up hashtag #bay200challenge.MORE NEWS: Woman In Stable Condition After Shot In Back
To learn more or to donate today, go to www.ADRA.org/bay200challenge/give.