BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the homicide of a 64-year-old man.
On July 19, on the 3800 block of West Forest Park Avenue, 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was killed after he attempted to a stolen scooter.
Detectives are looking to identify an individual in relation to his crime.
Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Note: This story was originally posted July 31, 2021.