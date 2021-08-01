BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s been no price break at the gas pump for Maryland drivers. We’ve seen increases across the state this past week.
The average $3.09 a gallon was up six cents from a week before and nine cents in the last month.
AAA said you are paying more at the pump because crude oil is high, as is the demand.
AAA said you are paying more at the pump because crude oil is high, as is the demand.

The agency thinks prices will stay above $3 for the rest of the summer.
“There are factors in play that motorists have very little control of. We are certainly seeing more demand, as far as people wanting to get back on the roads. Obviously, there are concerns with the Delta variant. But that being said, we haven’t seen a decrease tremendously of people having that desire to travel still,” said Ragina C. Ali, spokeswoman for AAA-MidAtlantic.
Whether you are taking a road trip or staying local this summer, AAA is making it easier to find gas stations with the cheapest prices.