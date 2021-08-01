BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To recognize the work the 105 farmers’ markets across the state do to bring fresh produce to local communities, Gov. Larry Hogan has declared this week Maryland Farmers’ Market Week.
Beautiful bouquets of flowers are sold alongside farm-fresh produce.
And lines form with people looking to fill their bellies with Baltimore delicacies.
This is the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, a summertime tradition now in its 44th year, featuring a wide variety of vendors that keeps people coming back.
Said another woman shopping: “It’s the food, it’s the ambiance. I just love looking at the fresh flowers, and people playing instruments outside. And there’s always new vendors. You just never know what you’re going to see.”
“There’s so much diversity here, there’s different type of people, smells and I just love the feeling,” another man said.
A feeling of community in a time we all need to stick together.
