CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police are investigating a fire that left one man dead Saturday night, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Around 9:00 p.m., firefighters responded to 4950 Hyrnko Road and discovered fire throughout a mobile home.READ MORE: Woman In Stable Condition After Shot In Back
During a search of the home, firefighters located a victim inside his bedroom.
It took approximately 25 firefighters and 30 minutes to control the fire. There were no reported injuries to emergency personnel.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Has Reached Over 3%
After a preliminary investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire originated in the home’s living room, and the cause remains under investigation.
While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old male occupant.
At this time, investigators have been unable to locate any working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire in order to escape safely.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Struck On Crain Highway
The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where he will be positively identified.