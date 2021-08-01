BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of the westbound lanes on Moravia Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, weather permitting, for concrete repair road work, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.
Westbound Moravia Road will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 895 and Moravia Park Drive. Access to and from the I-895 entrance and exit ramps will be maintained while work is being completed.
A department statement advises motorists to watch for changing traffic patterns or use alternate routes, as the closures could cause traffic delays.