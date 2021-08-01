COVID-19 In Maryland
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Crain Highway Saturday night, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 11:09 p.m., officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Mayo Road in Glen Burnie for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigation revealed that a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Crain Highway passing the intersection of Mayo Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the center of the roadway.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing at the time of the incident.

He was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash as a result of the pedestrian walking in the middle of the roadway.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.