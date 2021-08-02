COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for leads on the scene of a nonfatal shooting Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left bicep. Police said his wounds are non-life-threatening.

Northern District detectives are working to determine where in the city the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

