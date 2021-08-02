COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Libraries, kids glasses, Vision To Learn

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Libraries has partnered with nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the month of August.

A Stanford University study found that access to eyeglasses can raise a child’s test score by more than 14 points over nine months. A UCLA study said teachers reported that kids became more engaged and confident in class after getting glasses.

“We are always looking for ways to serve our community and level the playing field for those who are struggling,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “I am thrilled to be able to offer this life-changing service to families in need.”

Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will visit eight locations over the course of the month, and any child 17 and under can get an appointment. Participants will need to identify and verbalize basics shapes in the exam, the system said.

If a child is determined to need corrective glasses, they’ll be examined by an optometrist and pick from a selection of Warby Parker frames.

To participate, schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Each appointment is 20 minutes.

Each mobile clinic visit location and date is listed below

Monday, August 16

Woodlawn Library Branch

Tuesday, August 17

North Point Library Branch

Rosedale Library Branch

Thursday, August 19

Arbutus Library Branch

Monday, August 23

Cockeysville Library Branch

Tuesday, August 24

Sollers Point Library Branch

Wednesday, August 25

White Marsh Library Branch

Thursday, August 26

“Vision To Learn’s partnership with Baltimore County Public Library has allowed us to continue providing students with the glasses they need to succeed in school, and in life,” said Vision to Learn Manager Wade-Brown.  “Now, as kids come back to school, getting them access to quality vision care is more important than ever.”

