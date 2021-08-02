BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Pasadena man to 25 years in federal prison for a carjacking and murder in Baltimore City.

Collin Davis, 34, will also serve five years on supervised release under the terms of a plea agreement.

“Collin Davis will spend 25 years in federal prison because he brutally murdered another human being with a firearm in the process of trying to carjack him,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement. “This is the kind of senseless violence that is plaguing our communities. This sentence demonstrates we will always hold murderers like Davis accountable.”

On Sept. 15, 2018, the victim drove to Curtis Bay to pick up Davis. The pair went to the victim’s home in Severn. About an hour later, they drove back to Curtis Bay. At some point, the victim’s car was stopped and Davis took control by force. He handcuffed the victim by tying a shirt around his hands behind his back. Investigators found Davis’ DNA on the steering wheel and inside the knot of the shirt used to tie the victim’s hands.

According to the plea agreement, while Davis drove the victim’s car back to Curtis Bay, the victim tried to break free from the improvised handcuffs. Davis then stopped in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue and shot the victim five times. Someone saw the victim’s body being dragged out of the car and called police. Davis parked the car directly behind an apartment where he had lived just weeks before the murder. Police found the bullet-riddled car the next day.

Davis was arrested in November 2018.