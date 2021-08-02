FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — Troopers and Maryland’s State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a deadly fire that engulfed a mobile home in Federalsburg.
Firefighters report the blaze started in the mobile home just after 9 p.m. Saturday. It took roughly 25 firefighters to control the fire, according to a statement from the fire marshal's office.
They found the body of a 63-year-old man in a bedroom. He is believed to be the occupant of the home. His identity and cause of death is pending an autopsy. The body is being transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Baltimore.
Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire originated in the living room of the mobile home. Investigators have not found any working smoke alarms in the home.