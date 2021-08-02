BUFFALO, N.Y. (WJZ) — A longtime Montgomery County school teacher was arrested and charged in New York state for enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office of Western New York.

Richard W. Scherer, 70, was an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher for 25 years with the Montgomery County Public School System. Officials said last Thursday, the FBI got a tip on Scherer from Predator Poacher, a website run by citizens that attempts to catch child predators.

Predator Poacher reportedly made contact with Scherer’s Instagram account using an account that appeared to be a 13-year-old girl. Scherer reportedly sent sexual messages what he believed was a minor, and arranged to meet her at a Buffalo store.

When members of the group confronted and recorded Scherer outside the store, Scherer admitted to being a pedophile in a nearly hour-long video, officials said.

A search of Scherer’s cell phone recovered two images of child pornography, officials said.

A Montgomery County parent reported “suspicious behavior” from Scherer a decade ago, and it resulted in his resignation and the revocation of his teaching certificate.

The Attorney’s Office said a report obtained during the investigation from Scherer’s Montgomery County school, which remains unidentified, stated:

“On June 13, 2011, the parent of a fourth-grade student, [redacted by MCPS], came to the school and made a report to an assistant principal about some concerns she had regarding possible inappropriate behavior by Mr. Scherer while interacting with students.” The student reported that when Scherer has lunch with a particular student, “he pulls her to him and hugs her, that he has patted her rear end and hips, and that he pressures her to each lunch with him.” The parent reportedly advised that her daughter and the daughter’s friend are often pressured to each lunch with Scherer.

Officials said that in September 2011, the Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools sent a letter to the State of Maryland Superintendent of Schools. The letter stated, “this is to notify you that Mr. Richard W. Scherer, an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools, resigned after notice of allegations of misconduct involving a student. I recommend that Mr. Scherer’s certificate be revoked.” Scherer’s certificate was then revoked.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the FBI at 716-843-1680