BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson is reportedly being immortalized with a statue at his alma mater, the University of Louisville.
The University's Athletic Director Vince Tyra confirmed the statue Monday on The Deener Show, an ESPN Louisville radio show.
The statue will reportedly sit outside the main entrance of Cardinal Stadium. He'll be in good company with a statue of Raven and hall-of-famer Johnny Unitas, who also played for Louisville.
