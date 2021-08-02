BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday a questionable death in east Baltimore last week has been ruled a homicide.
Officers reported to a vacant home on the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue, where they found the body of a 38-year-old man. Police said the Medical Examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.
Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact investigators at (410)-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Baltimore Police said another man died from his injuries after a Friday night shooting in west Baltimore.
Officers responded at 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Presstman Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, identified as 33-year-old Corey Jermaine Drake, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at the 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
