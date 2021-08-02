ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced over $6 million in grants to support the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) and heroin coordinators Monday.
The MCIN is a criminal justice strategy made up of local, state and federal law enforcement coalitions. It was formed in 2017 to target gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking, the Governor's Office said.
The Heroin Coordinator Program is a multi-agency partnership made to battle the heroin epidemic. The partnership works to link overdose victims to drug trafficking organizations and provide resources to those struggling with addiction.
The awards incliude include $4,908,696 for the 14 MCIN coalitions and $1,362,537 for heroin coordinators for a combined total of $6,271,233.
“The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will support a statewide effort to address the heroin and opioid public health crisis in an integrated investigative manner, and to stop criminal organizations from bringing illegal guns and drugs into our communities.”
The breakdown of award distributions can be found below:
|
Location
|MCIN Award
|Heroin Coordinator Award
|Statewide
|$581,920*
|Allegany County
|$280,223
|Annapolis City
|137,047
|Anne Arundel County
|$500,045
|$78,370
|Baltimore City
|$821,785
|$83,000
|Baltimore County
|$515,357
|$34,192
|Calvert County
|$52,562
|Carroll County
|$386,459
|Cecil County/MSP
|$188,941
|$59,361
|Charles County
|$64,338
|Dorchester County
|$131,300
|$48,700
|Frederick City
|$274,462
|$41,739
|Harford County
|$329,862
|Howard County
|$74,257
|Montgomery County
|$319,452
|$45,000
|Prince George’s County
|$507,488
|St. Mary’s County
|$57,912
|Talbot County
|$44,000
|Washington County
|$266,196
|Wicomico County
|$250,079
|$46,571
|Worcester County
|$50,615
|Total Awards
|$4,908,696.00
|$1,362,537.00