BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released more single-game tickets for the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.
A limited number of lower-level and club-level tickets are being made available for the team’s nine-game home slate. A number of Personal Seat Licenses are also being made available.
The Ravens have also refreshed the upper level fan experience and gave it a new nickname, The Perch, voted on by season ticket holders. Fans can check out new concessions options and more social areas with live pre-game entertainment, enhanced Wi-Fi and heating.
More information about tickets is available on the Ravens website or by calling 410-267-RAVE.