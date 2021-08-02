COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Football, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released more single-game tickets for the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.

A limited number of lower-level and club-level tickets are being made available for the team’s nine-game home slate. A number of Personal Seat Licenses are also being made available.

The Ravens have also refreshed the upper level fan experience and gave it a new nickname, The Perch, voted on by season ticket holders. Fans can check out new concessions options and more social areas with live pre-game entertainment, enhanced Wi-Fi and heating.

More information about tickets is available on the Ravens website or by calling 410-267-RAVE.

CBS Baltimore Staff