TOWSON (WJZ) — Two winners of a raffle for Towson University students and staff vaccinated for COVID-19 are, quite fittingly, part of the fight against the pandemic themselves.
University officials announced Sunday that Kyle Pendergrast, a nursing student from Catonsville, and Cynthia Stack, a medical assistant in the TU Health Center, won the university’s raffle. Pendergrast, a former travel nurse studying for a bachelor of science in nursing, will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Stack will receive free parking for a year.READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces $1M Scholarship Promotion For Youth Covid Vaccinations
All University System of Maryland schools, including Towson, are requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 9. As of Monday, 92% of faculty and staff had been vaccinated and 73% of students.READ MORE: USM To Require COVID Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty And Staff Returning To Campuses In The Fall
The University is holding five days of random drawings for $1,000 scholarships to be handed out to any student who has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center held a free, walk-in clinic on campus Monday.
Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced $1 million in funding for $50,000 college scholarships to be handed out at random to any resident between 12 and 17 who gets vaccinated.