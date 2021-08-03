BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said one man was shot Monday night in west Baltimore and another was shot Tuesday morning in south Baltimore.
Officers responded at 9:31 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times. Police said officers rendered first aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Western District shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.
Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, there they found a 28-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives found that the man was shot on the 3600 block of Pottee Street and driven to the hospital by a family member.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.