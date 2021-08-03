BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a southwest Baltimore man to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography, prosecutors said.
Christopher Russell Fox of Brooklyn, already a registered sex offender as a result of a Howard County conviction from 2016, must continue to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. He will serve the rest of his life on supervised release, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ordered.
According to his plea agreement, a technology company identified child pornography incidents on its video conferencing platform between March and May 2018. Fox, 42, repeatedly used the platform to pose as a minor. He routinely sought out boys on the platform, engaged them in sexual conversation and asked them to trade explicit images and videos. He asked them to stream live video.
While on probation for the 2016 conviction, he used three separate accounts on the platform to trade images and videos of child pornography on at least 11 occasions between Dec. 10, 2017, and May 19, 2018.
On May 10, 2019, federal investigators executed a search warrant at his home. A review of devices they seized revealed more than 150 images of child pornography. Investigators said Fox distributed, received and possessed over 600 images of child pornography.