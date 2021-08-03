BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan said at a press event in Baltimore Tuesday that he is not considering reinstating a mask mandate amid a steady rise in key covid metrics in the state as the Delta variant spreads.
Maryland’s number of daily new cases is six times greater than what it was six weeks ago.READ MORE: Pentagon On Lockdown For 'Shooting Event' At Transit Center
“We’re not talking about reinstating a mask mandate,” Hogan responded to a question.READ MORE: 2 Men Shot In Baltimore Monday Night, Tuesday Morning
Anne Arundel County announced Monday that masks must be worn in all Anne Arundel County government buildings including libraries and senior centers starting Thursday. the county will also require all county employees to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly, and the consequences for not doing so could include suspension without pay.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 300 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue Rise