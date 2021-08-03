BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The demolition of the Baltimore City Detention Center will be completed Tuesday morning.
Governor Larry Hogan will speak at the event.
Hogan shut down the detention center in July 2015, and the $27 million demolition began in 2019. The detention center has been called the worst jail in the country.
Conditions inside the jail lead Hogan to call it a disaster of a facility and an embarrassment to the state, with dozens of health and safety code violations.
"The roof was crumbling, the facility consistently faced serious flooding and sewage issues," Hogan said in 2019 when the demolition began. "For years, there were complaints about blind corners which were such a serious safety hazard for correctional officers and other employees."
Hogan said gang members were given free reign to run the jail. Perhaps no name is more strongly associated with the jail than Tavon White, the inmate-turned-federal witness who ran a lucrative drug empire from his cell.
His testimony put more than a dozen police officers behind bars and exposed just how bad the corruption had become.
In June 2019, the Board of Public Works gave the go-ahead for the demolition. At the start of the demolition, Governor Hogan removed the first brick, and Tuesday, Hogan operated an excavator to tear out a window after speaking to a crowd at the scene.
A new treatment center housing 1,400 people struggling with addiction and mental health issues will replace it, the governor's office said.
Developers will now move into a 2-year design phase.