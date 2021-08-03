BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and wounded within minutes of each other in separate incidents in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.
The first shooting was at about 7:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of O'Donnell Street, where officers found a 32-year-old man wounded.
The second shooting was at about 7:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, where officers found a 37-year-old man wounded.
Both men were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.
Southeastern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the first shooting to contact them at 410-396-2422.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information about the second shooting to contact them at 410-396-2433.
Anyone with information about either shooting who wishes to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The shootings come as residents, officers, Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott attended several National Night Out events around the city. The events are among several across the country designed to bring residents and police together in an effort to fight crime.
