COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 Hospitalizations Reported As Key Metrics Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DC, Pentagon lockdown

ARLINGTON (WJZ/CNN) — The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a “shooting event” that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Arlington Fire and EMS reported multiple patients at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 Men Shot In Baltimore Monday Night, Tuesday Morning

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 300 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Continue Rise

This story is breaking and will be updated.

 

MORE NEWS: Governor Larry Hogan: 'We're Not Talking About Reinstating A Mask Mandate'

 

CBS Baltimore Staff