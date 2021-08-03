FLINTSTONE, Md. (WJZ) — Sunflower enthusiasts who don’t mind driving to western Maryland can see the large yellow flowers sooner than 60 days from now in Jarrettsville.
Rocky Gap State Park's Sunflower Field is in full bloom and visitors can snap photos as long as they stay outside the fence.
But if you need a picture of yourself and family surrounded by sunflowers, the park has set aside open field sessions from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The field even has the endorsement of Food Network personality Ree Drummond as one of the 25 Best Sunflower Fields Across the United States.