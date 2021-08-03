COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 Hospitalizations Reported As Key Metrics Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Allegany County, Family Activities, Flintstone, Maryland sunflowers, Outdoors, Rocky Gap State Park

FLINTSTONE, Md. (WJZ) — Sunflower enthusiasts who don’t mind driving to western Maryland can see the large yellow flowers sooner than 60 days from now in Jarrettsville.

Rocky Gap State Park’s Sunflower Field is in full bloom and visitors can snap photos as long as they stay outside the fence.

READ MORE: Men Shot, Wounded In Separate Incidents In Baltimore On National Night Out

But if you need a picture of yourself and family surrounded by sunflowers, the park has set aside open field sessions from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Seeks Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis

The field even has the endorsement of Food Network personality Ree Drummond as one of the 25 Best Sunflower Fields Across the United States.

MORE NEWS: Protest Calls For Baltimore City Schools CEO's Ouster, Broad Reforms

 

CBS Baltimore Staff