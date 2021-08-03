TOKYO (WJZ) — Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal.
The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women's balance beam final.
Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.
Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She scored a 14.000.
Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.
