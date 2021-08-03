COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
Filed Under:Balance, Biles, Olympics, simone

TOKYO (WJZ) — Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal.

The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She scored a 14.000.

Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

