By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore (WJZ) — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland to D.C. Tuesday night. It happened around 2 a.m. near Highland in Howard County.

315 residents reported feeling the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several residents took to twitter after feeling the quake at their homes.

CBS Baltimore Staff