NEW YORK (AP) — Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Wednesday night.

Rizzo’s solo homer in the fourth inning made him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club.

Rizzo became just the fourth player in the majors over the last 70 years to do it — Bobby Murcer drove in a run in his first seven games with the Chicago Cubs in 1977 and Jimmy Wynn (Dodgers, 1974) and Jim Spencer (Texas, 1973) did it six in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sent from the Cubs to the Yankees last Thursday, a day before the trade deadline, Rizzo hit his 17th home run of the season and third for the Yankees. He has six homers in his last 10 games overall.

LeMahieu had three hits and Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs for the Yankees, who routed the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday. At 58-49 the Yankees matched their season high of nine games over .500, set May 23 when they were 28-19.

Jonathan Loaisiga (8-4) got two outs for the win. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 19th homer and a sacrifice fly to put Baltimore ahead 3-0 in the fourth. Cole Sulser (3-2) was the loser.

