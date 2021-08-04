BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parking enforcement is set to get back to normal in Baltimore, the city Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Effective Aug. 15, enforcement officers will once again ticket peak-hour parking violations and 48-hour parking violations. They will boot scofflaw violators and resume tows to the city’s impound facility.READ MORE: 'If You Don't Know God, Here's Your Invitation To Know Him' Baltimore Pastor Jason Nelson To Release Third Album 'CLOSE'
Traffic investigations will also resume.READ MORE: Family Says Shark Bit 12-Year-Old Girl In Ocean City, Beach Official Says Incident 'Not An Attack'
Drivers are reminded to observe all posted parking restrictions or risk being ticketed or towed. Drivers should not park at any meters which are bagged or inoperable.MORE NEWS: Young Chimp At Maryland Zoo Ventures Out For First Time