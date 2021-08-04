OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Coast Guard officials are currently searching for a 17-year-old who went missing while swimming in Ocean City.
Officials said they received a call from the 911 center around 3:30 p.m. saying the teen went missing while swimming near 112th Street.
A helicopter and 47-foot swimming boat are in the area searching for the teen. They are also working with Natural Resources Police, Ocean City Police and Fire and beach patrol.
