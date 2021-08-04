COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccines, COVID-19, Health, healthcoronavirus cases, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. It’s the first time the state has reported over 600 cases since early May.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment.

During a July press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.52%.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 325. Of those hospitalized, 243 remain in acute care and 82 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 470,605 total confirmed cases and 9,620 deaths.

There are 3,578,413 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,221,715 doses. Of those, 3,643,302 are first doses with 7,179 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,304,480 second doses, 4,471 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 273,933 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 405 in the last day.

The state reported 77.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here are the latest numbers in Maryland:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,116 (213) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,836 (654) 15*
Baltimore 66,921 (1,651) 41*
Baltimore City 53,876 (1,242) 25*
Calvert 4,339 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,386 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,655 (251) 6*
Cecil 6,545 (157) 2*
Charles 11,273 (215) 2*
Dorchester 2,924 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,195 (335) 10*
Garrett 2,077 (65) 1*
Harford 16,980 (298) 6*
Howard 19,673 (255) 7*
Kent 1,374 (49) 2*
Montgomery 72,481 (1,583) 51*
Prince George’s 87,196 (1,566) 41*
Queen Anne’s 3,050 (53) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,260 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,652 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,220 (45) 0*
Washington 14,850 (330) 4*
Wicomico 7,946 (176) 0*
Worcester 3,780 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (24) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 27,034 (4) 0*
10-19 48,833 (6) 1*
20-29 86,479 (45) 1*
30-39 80,750 (110) 6*
40-49 69,976 (294) 5*
50-59 69,674 (817) 33*
60-69 46,370 (1,644) 26*
70-79 25,424 (2,436) 44*
80+ 16,065 (4,262) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 246,200 (4,658) 106*
Male 224,405 (4,962) 114*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 147,487 (3,491) 81*
Asian (NH) 11,644 (329) 11*
White (NH) 167,220 (4,835) 106*
Hispanic 71,229 (839) 19*
Other (NH) 21,996 (105) 1*
Data not available 51,029 (21) 2*

