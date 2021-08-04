Baltimore (WJZ)- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland to D.C. overnight.
It happened around 2am near Highland in Howard County.READ MORE: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Fires Controversial Flutist Who Had Spread Conspiracy Theories
READ MORE: No New Mask Mandate Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 2.1 – 3 km NNE of Highland, Maryland https://t.co/QWuzojKaHx
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 4, 2021
MORE NEWS: Coast Guard Seeks Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis
Definitely felt an Earthquake out here in Howard County Maryland. 👀🤨👀
— El.(الياس) 🇩🇿 (@e1ies) August 4, 2021
Several residents took to twitter after feeling the quake at their homes.