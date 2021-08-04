COVID-19 In MarylandOver 300 Hospitalizations Reported As Key Metrics Rise
Filed Under:Columbia, Earthquake, Highland, Howard

Baltimore (WJZ)- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Maryland to D.C. overnight.

It happened around 2am near Highland in Howard County.

Several residents took to twitter after feeling the quake at their homes.