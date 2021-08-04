ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The grandmother of two children found dead in their aunt’s car in Essex last week is speaking out about the heinous crime.

She found out about the deaths of her beloved grandchildren on Facebook.

“Let me tell you how I found out about these kids’ deaths, through Facebook, she had a GoFund me page,” LaQuata O’Neil said.

It’s a nightmare she can’t wake up from. LaQuata O’Neil is the grandmother of seven-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and five-year-old Larry O’Neil, who were discovered decomposing in the trunk of their aunt’s car in Essex last week.

Baltimore County police say an officer pulled Nicole Johnson over late Wednesday night in Essex. According to police, when the officer told the 33-year-old the car had to be towed because the tags were fake, the officer “detected the unmistakable odor of decomposition.”

At one point, the officer even saw maggots inside a bag.

According to the police department, after repeated requests from the officer, Johnson removed a blanket in the trunk to expose the decomposing remains of one child. During a search, officers found a tied-up plastic bag that contained the decomposing body of the second child.

LaQuita says the children’s mother left from Ohio to Baltimore about two years ago from Ohio, and shortly after arriving in Maryland, she asked her sister to take care of her children.

“She could have just left them, I would have taken both of those kids,” LaQuata O’Neil said.

The grieving grandmother said the mother of the children isn’t a victim, and that she had choices.

“They’re gonna say she’s the victim but she’s not, she is not, she is not,” LaQuata O’Neil said.

Johnson remains held without bond.

“The entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

According to the court documents, when the autopsy was done the 7-year-old girl weighed 18 pounds and the five-year-old boy weighed 21 pounds. The Medical Examiner’s Office says they are still working to determine the cause of death for both the children.

Some family members left Ohio on Tuesday for Maryland to make funeral arrangements.