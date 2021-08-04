BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore pastor is bringing his ministry to the masses through his music.

Jason Nelson has racked up over 100 million digital streams as a gospel singer and is now releasing a new album.

“If you don’t know God, here’s an invitation to know him. If you do know God here’s an invitation to know him better,” said Nelson. He wants you to know his music is for everyone.

“We’re trying to appeal to people who may never step foot in church but still need to hear the gospel,” Nelson added.

The pastor of the tab church formerly known as Greater Bethlehem temple in Randallstown is releasing his third album called ‘CLOSE’ — written during the pandemic — which presented the pastor with some spiritual challenges.

“I had to really refocus to make sure that God was really the center of my attention,” said Nelson. A struggle he feels most people face. “At some point or another we kinda slipped away or we weren’t as diligent in our pursuit of God as we need to be.”

He hopes his music will bring you back with songs he calls more diverse than in any other of his previous albums.

“This is not just your regular run-of-the-mill gospel projects. You’re gonna get a R&B feel in one song you’re gonna get a pop feel on another song,” said Nelson.

The album releases on August 6 at 7 p.m. with a performance party you can watch online.

“We believe that people are going to hear it, enjoy it, share it, consume it,” Nelson added.