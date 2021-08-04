COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — President Joe Biden this week remembered the five Capital Gazette employees killed in a 2018 massacre in their Annapolis newsroom.

In a letter shared on Twitter by shooting survivor Rachael Pacella, Biden mourned the deaths of Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and John McNamara.

“Our Nation will never forget them or the survivors of this tragedy,” Biden wrote. “Their loved ones remain in my prayers as they keep alive the memories of those they lost.”

Biden pledged to counter any threats to journalists.

The note comes several weeks after a jury found the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, criminally responsible. Sentencing is set for Sept. 28.

