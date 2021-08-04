ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — President Joe Biden this week remembered the five Capital Gazette employees killed in a 2018 massacre in their Annapolis newsroom.
In a letter shared on Twitter by shooting survivor Rachael Pacella, Biden mourned the deaths of Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and John McNamara.READ MORE: Baltimore City To Resume Pre-Pandemic Parking Enforcement
Thank you @POTUS for this letter sent to @capgaznews yesterday. @AndreaChamblee @studiohh3 @pwgphoto @SeleneSanFelice @NeverEndSummer @pressfreedom pic.twitter.com/bQot5R0Laj
— Rachael Pacella (@rachaelpacella) August 4, 2021READ MORE: Family Says Shark Bit 12-Year-Old Girl In Ocean City, Beach Official Says Incident 'Not An Attack'
“Our Nation will never forget them or the survivors of this tragedy,” Biden wrote. “Their loved ones remain in my prayers as they keep alive the memories of those they lost.”
Biden pledged to counter any threats to journalists.MORE NEWS: Planned Third Weekly Powerball Drawing Will Lead To Bigger Jackpots, Officials Say
The note comes several weeks after a jury found the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, criminally responsible. Sentencing is set for Sept. 28.