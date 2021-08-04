TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — The man wanted in the killing of his mother, cybersecurity executive Juanita Koilpillai, has been extradited back to Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday.
Andrew Beavers, who was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, waived extradition back to Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County officers took custody of him on Wednesday and transported him to Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.READ MORE: Andrew Beavers, Son Of Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai, Arrested For Her Murder
Koilpillai was founder and CEO of Waverley Labs, a digital risk management company. On July 25, police found the 58-year-old’s body in her home in the 6300 block of Genoa Road. An autopsy determined she was stabbed to death.
Police said Beavers took her vehicle and drove into Virginia, where he was arrested this week. Police said both his and his mother’s DNA were found on the suspected murder weapon.
Police credited tips with helping them in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the police tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.