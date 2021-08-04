TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) —Baltimore County will pay $3 million to the family of a woman shot and killed by a county police officer in 2016.
Korryn Gaines was shot and killed by Cpl. Royce Ruby during a seven-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment. Her son Kodi, then 5, was injured.READ MORE: Baltimore County Nears Settlement With Family Of Korryn Gaines
In a statement, county spokesman Sean Naron called the settlement “an important step towards closure and healing.”
“We also recognize Baltimore County’s ongoing work to advance equity and improve accountability,” Naron said. “While we have made tremendous progress, we also recognize that more work remains, which is why our administration continues our efforts to rebuild trust, ensure accountable policing, and build a more just future for every resident.”
The settlement comes just over five years to the day after the shooting. It was reported this week that the two sides were near an agreement.
The sides reached a settlement after an appellate judge overturned a Baltimore County court’s decision to invalidate a jury’s $38 million payout for Gaines’ death and her son’s injuries.
Prosecutors did not press charges against Ruby.