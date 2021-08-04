TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A settlement of $3 million was reached for the family of Korryn Gaines for her estate — a major step towards justice for the family five years in the making.

“The family finally got a chance to begin the healing process,” said the family lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon.

A process that all stems from 2016 – when Gaines was shot and killed by a Baltimore County Police Officer inside her apartment after a seven-hour standoff. Gaines live-streamed the encounter on Facebook which shows the 23-year-old barricaded inside before she was killed by Officer Royce Ruby.

Her then five-year-old son was shot twice but survived.

“They’re satisfied. No one is going to be happy when they lose a loved one after such a horrendous act. Nonetheless, they’re satisfied,” said Gordon.

Left unsettled, legal claims brought on by her son Kodi’s lawyers.

In 2018, a jury awarded the majority of $38 million to Kodi but it was later wiped out by a Maryland Appeals Court. His lawyer Kenneth Ravenell said it’s a battle that’s still ongoing.

“Kodi is now physically and mentally scarred for life,” said Ravenell.

In a statement to WJZ, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in part “The county is committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community.”

Although the multi-million dollar settlement is a victory, Gordon said the message goes beyond the dollar sign.”This case is about accountability. It’s about reform.”

Both attorneys for the Gaines family said that the fight is not over and they are still planning on pushing for criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.

In 2016, prosecutors declined to charge him in the shooting — finding it justified.