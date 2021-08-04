BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young chimp at The Maryland Zoo on Wednesday explored the zoo’s outdoor chimp habitat for the first time.
Maisie, the 11-month-old chimp, was accompanied by the zoo's two mother-daughter pairs–Bunny and Lola, and Raven and Violet. Zookeepers said Bunny partially brought Maisie out clinging to her belly, the first time they saw this happen.
Zookeepers said she was a bit nervous but ended up climbing on the platforms. They said they saw her playing on a hammock.
Lola also kept an eye out for Maisie, helping her navigate out of thick bamboo in the Chimpanzee Forest.
Maisie was brought to the zoo last September after her mother would not care for her. She turns 1 on Aug. 28.