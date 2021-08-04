COVID-19 In Maryland695 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore City Fire Department, Local TV, Maryland Transit Administration, Mass Transit, Metro subway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A track fire caused delays Friday morning on the Metro Subway, Maryland Transit Administration officials said.

Crews responded to the fire at the Lexington Market station, according to a tweet from the city firefighters’ union.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Schools To Require Face Masks For All Students

There was no immediate word on injuries.

READ MORE: Wegmans Asks Shoppers To Wear Face Masks, Even If Vaccinated For COVID-19

Travelers can expect delays in both directions.

MORE NEWS: Morgan State Raises Its Minimum Wage, Makes Contractual Workers Full-Time

 

CBS Baltimore Staff