OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After multiple reports that a 12-year-old girl may have been bitten by a shark in Ocean City Monday, Ocean City officials say it wasn’t a shark that injured the girl.
Despite seemingly ruling out sharks, officials do not know what caused the injury.
“There was not a shark attack in Ocean City,” Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters told WJZ Wednesday. “The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions. At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out.”
Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians responded to the 12-year-old girl Monday at 119th Street for a girl who injured her leg on the surf. Officials said she had several lacerations and was treated at a hospital.